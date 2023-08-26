Vijay Bhatia: Shaping Jules Tourism into a customer-centric travel powerhouse in Dubai

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

The UAE, with its iconic city Dubai, has become a global tourist hotspot, attracting visitors from around the world with its towering skyscrapers, luxurious resorts, and vibrant culture. 

At the heart of this thriving tourism industry stands Jules Tourism, a company that has not only capitalized on Dubai’s allure but has also emerged as a symbol of customer-centric excellence. 

Leading the company is the visionary CEO, Vijay Bhatia, whose remarkable journey and commitment to service have propelled Jules Tourism to new heights.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Bhatia shared how the idea of opening up a business came to them during the pandemic and subsequently flourished.

“During the pandemic in 2020, I had a trading company but unfortunately, like other companies, we struggled to maintain the business so we had to shut it down,” Bhatia said.

Not being able to do anything because of the pandemic, he met with his friend Julie and asked if she was willing to start a company with him. As fate would have it, a conversation with Julie during the pandemic’s lockdown period ignited the spark for a new endeavor. 

With Dubai reopening its doors in July 2020, the duo wasted no time and officially launched Jules Tourism in September 2020. This marked the beginning of an inspiring journey that would soon garner recognition for its customer-focused approach.

As time progressed, Bhatia assumed full ownership of the company. A cornerstone of Jules Tourism’s success under his leadership is the unwavering commitment to integrity and customer satisfaction. Bhatia firmly believes that delivering on promises is non-negotiable.

“It’s very important for us to deliver our promises to our customers. We see to it that we cater to all their needs. We are not perfect, but we try to be 99.9 percent perfect,” he stated.

Bhatia’s affinity for the Filipino community, combined with Dubai’s diverse demographics, laid the foundation for a unique market approach. An astounding 95 percent of Jules Tourism’s customers are Filipinos, and the company proudly caters to their travel aspirations. 

This market focus was born from Vijay’s own experiences—travelling frequently between Dubai and the Philippines for business—that gave him a firsthand understanding of Filipino travelers’ preferences and desires.

“Filipinos love to travel, they love to enjoy their life,” Vijay observes. He acknowledges the Filipino spirit of embracing life to the fullest and believes that Jules Tourism plays a pivotal role in making these dreams of exploration come true.

Under Bhatia’s visionary guidance, Jules Tourism offers an array of travel experiences that cater to diverse preferences. The company specializes in providing tourist visas, tickets, freelance visas, family visas, tours and excursions, hotel bookings, PRO services, and business setups. 

As Bhatia states, “Money will come, money will go, but our reputation is very important.” With a steadfast focus on building a reputation rooted in trust and excellence, Jules Tourism is poised for a promising future. 

The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, combined with Vijay’s genuine understanding of the Filipino market, sets an example for what a successful and ethically-driven tourism company can achieve.

So, if you’re looking to embark on a journey of a lifetime, Jules Tourism invites you to step into their world at Office 111, first floor, Al Ansari Building, Port Saeed Deira, Dubai. Experience the magic of Dubai through their meticulously crafted travel experiences, guided by the principle that dreams of exploration deserve to be realized with utmost care and dedication.

