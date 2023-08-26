Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Toots Ople wanted cancer fund for OFWs before she died — daughter

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: Rappler

The daughter of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople revealed that one of the last programs the late secretary wanted was a cancer fund for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Estelle Ople Osorio shared this during an interview with reporters at the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

Ople died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest resulting from different health complications. She was 61.

“Ang hirap magkaroon ng cancer, pero ’buti tayo, kahit papano, kinakaya natin ’yung gastos. Mas mahirap kung wala. Paano ’yung mga wala? Paano ’yung mga OFWs na wala?” Estelle said while she recalled her conversation with her mother.

“So she told me that when she gets back from her wellness leave, she would talk to the DOH (Department of Health) or she would like to look at how we can create a cancer fund for OFWs…and that was going to be her legacy before she planned to retire by December,” Estelle added.

Ople’s daughter then appealed to lawmakers to fulfill her mother’s wish.

“I’m appealing to the Senate na if that would be my mom’s legacy, that that was the last thing that…she wanted to happen…if that’s something that you can help us with, that would be so amazing,” she said.

Also read: Bongbong Marcos, cabinet members pay respects to Toots Ople

Related: OFWs pay tribute to Toots Ople

