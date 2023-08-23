OFWs pay tribute to Toots Ople

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) took their time in mourning the passing of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople.

Ople passed away on Tuesday at the age of 61.

OFWs shared their experiences and memories with the DMW chief and shared how her advocacies helped their situation over the years.

They also thanked Ople for fighting for their rights.

“As an OFW, sobrang relevant ni Madam Susan Ople sakin. Sa kanyang short tenure I can personally say na marami siyang nagawa sa kanyang role,” an OFW in Saudi Arabia shared in a Facebook post.

“We will miss you Mam Susan Ople. Rest in Peace po. Your important contribution sa sektor ng OFW ay hindi po malilimutan,” Ka Bong, an OFW advocate in Saudi Arabia.

“I was so happy when the govt announced that Toots Ople was the DMW Secretary, coz I know you your Heart is with us OFW, now you are with the Lord in paradise, rest in peace Mam, you will be always remembered,” an OFW commented on The Filipino Times post.

OFW group Migrante also condoles with the family of Ople.

“Secretary Toots has a long and respectable record of NGO work and advocacy for migrant workers and all migrant Filipinos. While we have criticisms of her stint as DMW secretary and of the DMW, she did not close lines of communication with Migrante-International,” Mirgrante said.

“Her replacement, whoever s/he is, will surely have big shoes to fill,” the group added.