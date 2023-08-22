Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople passes away

Susan “Toots” Ople, the Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, passed away on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by DMW spokesperson Tony Nebrija, who shared that Ople peacefully passed away at 1 p.m. today, August 22, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

“It is with great sadness that the Department of Migrant Workers announces the passing of our dearest Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople.,” stated the DMW Facebook page.

Nebrija requested the public to pray for the eternal repose of Secretary Toots’ soul and for strength for the Ople family during this difficult time.