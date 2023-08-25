Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Abby Binay says running for Taguig mayor an option 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said that running for mayor in Taguig City is an option for her as tensions rise between her and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano.

“I have yet to cross that bridge … That is an option,” Binay said in an interview on Thursday.

The Makati mayor led the distribution of school supplies at Pembo Elementary School and Benigno Ninoy Aquino High School which were formerly under Makati’s jurisdiction.

“Hindi pa ako nakakapagdesisyon dahil magiging mahirap at mabigat na task ang tumakbo sa Taguig sapagkat, una hindi po ako pamilyar sa lugar,” Binay said.

“Although marami po tayong magandang maibigay at magagawa sa lungsod na iyon pero kailangan po magmuni-muni nang mabuti, kailangan kausapin ko ang asawa’t anak ko because it will be a difficult decision to make, running for Taguig,” she added.

The development comes after the Supreme Court ruled that Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation or the  Bonifacio Global City and the Embo barangays are located belong to Taguig and not Makati.

Binay said that the decision of the high court would prevent some 300,000 residents from receiving the best services in Makati.

