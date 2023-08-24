Couple sells 8-month-old son for iPhone 14

A couple from West Bengal, India, is facing charges for reportedly selling their eight-month-old son to buy an iPhone 14 and create Instagram Reels content.

Local reports reveal that the mother, referred to as Sathi, has been apprehended by the police, while the father, Jaydev, is currently evading authorities.

Neighbors grew suspicious when they noticed the couple’s infant son was missing, and the couple’s response appeared casual, claiming the baby was with a relative.

The two were parents to a seven-year-old girl as well, which raised further suspicion when they were seen suddenly owning an expensive iPhone 14 and creating Instagram Reels, despite apparent financial constraints. The smartphone’s cost in India starts at around 100,000 rupees (approximately AED 4,418.29).

Concerned neighbors immediately alerted local councilor Tarak Guha, who reported the situation to the police.

The police then successfully rescued the baby boy from another woman in Khardaha, West Bengal.

In addition to human trafficking charges, Sathi and Jaydev are also facing allegations related to drug abuse.