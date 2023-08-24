A1 returns to Dubai after 20 years: Get ready for a nostalgic night of hits!

Get ready to relive the magic of the 90s as A1, the British-Norwegian sensation, gears up for an unforgettable night of music and memories. A1 is all set to grace the stage at The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, on September 22nd, 2023, as part of MAC Global’s Throwback Boyband Tour.

The Filipino Times had the privilege to sit down with A1’s members and catch a glimpse of their excitement about the upcoming show and their fans in the UAE.

“I think the most excited thing is the fact that this is the first time that A1 is performing in Dubai in 20 years. We are very excited to be back,” exclaimed Mark Read, one of A1’s members.

This Dubai performance marks the first time A1 will be performing in the city in 20 years. The band’s enthusiasm is palpable, and they’re gearing up to deliver an electrifying performance that fans will cherish for years to come.

Ben Adams, another beloved member of the band, shared his excitement about connecting with fans they haven’t seen in a while.

“It’s always so great to have an opportunity to meet fans that we normally don’t get to see. And particularly the Filipino community, especially in Dubai,” Ben stated. A1 has always been known for their heartwarming harmonies and chart-topping hits, and their reunion on stage promises to be nothing short of magical.

As the members discussed their setlist, Mark Read enthusiastically exclaimed, “It’s going to be all the hits, all of the songs that you know, and we know how wonderful the Filipino audiences are at singing. So, we look forward to hearing everybody sing to our songs.”

A1’s Dubai concert will also be the stage for the world premiere of their latest single, “Call Me When You Land.”

Ben Adams revealed that the song was born during the pandemic when the world realized the significance of human connection.

“It’s about appreciating the moments we have, about giving your loved ones a hug while you can. Physical connection is something we all long for,” Ben explained.

Christian Ingebrigsten, another band member, added, “Whoever wants to come along to our concert in Dubai will hear ‘Call me when you land’ before anyone else. It will be the first live performance of that song. But of course, we will be playing all of our hits. We know that the majority of people would want to go down memory lane with us and listen to some of our first songs, from the end of the 90s to the early 2000s.”

The excitement is building, and A1’s return promises a night of music, memories, and emotional connections. As the band steps back into the spotlight in Dubai, fans can expect an incredible show filled with hits, harmonies, and heartfelt messages.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this remarkable event. Tickets are available for purchase at PlatinumList and TicketFolks. Get ready to sing along, dance, and relive the 90s with A1!