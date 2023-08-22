Marcos mourns passing of DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople

President Bongbong Marcos joins the nation in mourning the passing of Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople.

The DMW announced the passing of Ople on Tuesday, August 22.

“With the passing of Toots Ople, I have lost a dear and much valued friend. The Philippines now also mourns a great champion for the labour movement in the Philippines. She dedicated her life, in every waking moment, to the welfare of labourers in general and migrant workers in particular. She was tireless in her pursuit to always support and find protection for our workers,” Marcos said in a statement.

“There cannot be a better example of the perfect mix of compassion and hard-nosed pragmatism than in Toots. She got many things done in her years of public service, and all for others, never for herself,” he added.

The cause of death is not yet clear.

We shall be releasing more details soon. For the meantime, we ask for prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of our dear Sec. Toots,” DMW spokesperson Toby Nebrida said.