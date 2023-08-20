WATCH: Bilibid inmate reenacts how he escaped from prison

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has released on Sunday a video demonstrating the escape of a person deprived of liberty from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

The video shows inmate Michael Angelo Cataroja reenacting his method of escape, which involved slipping under a garbage truck and holding on to it.

Cataroja had initially been reported missing on July 15. He was then rearrested at his residence in Barangay San Isidro, Angono, Rizal on August 17 and underwent inquest proceedings on August 18.

The 25-year-old inmate is serving time for violation of the anti-fencing law and also has pending charges for car theft.

According to Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Cataroja is an expert in motor vehicles which could explain his ability to orchestrate an escape from the confines of the maximum security compound.

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights is set to conduct a public hearing on Tuesday to further investigate the matter concerning Cataroja.

Watch the video here: