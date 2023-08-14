Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gov’t official says no public funds used in luxury fashion show in Malacañang

A government official defended that no public funds were used in hosting a fashion show in Malacañang.

Deputy Social Secretary Dina Arroyo Tantoco issued the statement after netizens criticized the timing of the fashion show and when the majority of Filipinos are suffering from high prices of goods and services.

Tantoco said that the event aims to “to provide a platform for Filipino artists to show their work in a historical setting relevant to our Cultural Identity.”

The show was spearheaded by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos last August 8 at the Goldenberg Mansion located inside the Malacañang compound.

The show also featured the designs of Michael Leyva and the event was financed by the designers and private partners.

“The output is a collaboration between various creatives in the industry and creates awareness (thereby generating demand) for local fabrics and designs which have always been instrumental in our cultural identity,” Tantoco added.

Several personalities in show business, fashion, industry and politics were seen in the event.

“Social services in the country are severely underfunded but hey, at least get to have regular parties and fashion shows in Malacañang. Look at the happy faces of Senators in the background,” a netizen commented.

“Universal healthcare? Livelihood assistance? Public housing? Aging and childcare support? Justice and corrections? All these, and many others, are unimportant, right? Look at these exquisite gowns! When’s the next Malacañang party?,” the same netizen added.

“Sa Pilipinas lang talaga walang pakialam ang gobyerno sa mga naghihirap! Ang linya nila “Mahirap kayo, magtiis kayo!,” another netizen added.

