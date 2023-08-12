Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ex-Pres Duterte urges support for mandatory ROTC

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Former President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his support for the return of mandatory basic military training for Filipino youth saying that basic handling of firearms prepares them for any circumstance in the country.

Duterte said in a vlog of Senator Francis Tolentino that the Philippines should prepare itself in case the military or police force is rendered incapable of fulfilling its duties.

“Even to hold, ayaw mo gumamit ng armas. Hindi gaya sa akin mahilig ako ng baril pero even just to cap o papaano papasok ang bullet sa chamber matuto ka lang naman kasi kung maubos ang military pati pulis,” he said.

“Kung wala na yang dalawang pwersa na yan, and kayong civilians, tayo na lang ang maiwan, alam ba ninyo humawak ng baril? Maski basic lang naman just to aim and fire and to get a direction that you need to maybe to kill the enemy, yan ang importante,” he added.

Duterte said not everyone can be a leader.

“Kukuha lang kayo ng konting training para just to learn the basic, paano humawak ng baril, importante paano sumunod because hindi tayo pwedeng maging leader lahat,” he said.

“Baka dumating ang panahon na magkaisa tayo where to go and where not to go, yan ang problema, what to do. Ano ba ang gagawin ko kung magkagulo na ang mundo when the, ang buhay natin, ang mundo natin is on fire, how do you react? What you should do? You can only get it from a basic military training, added.

Duterte said it’s import for young Filipinos to be ready

“Whatever explosion whether it could nuclear or dynamite talagang magkakaroon ng ano, it is very important na lahat tayo, kayo alam natin kung saan tumakbo,” he said.

“‘Yung hindi dumaan sa ROTC, I am sorry for you. I am really sorry for them. Kasi kung totoo man, baka magkagulo talaga ang bayan natin, hindi mo alam saan ka pupunta,” he said.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 08 12 at 6.10.11 PM

Misyong Pilipino 2023: Deepening faith and community bond in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
John Lloyd Cruz GMA

John Lloyd Cruz wins Best Actor Award at  76th Locarno Film Festival 

5 hours ago
marcos 5

Marcos admin to launch campaign vs. fake news

5 hours ago
BTS EP 65 8

NPM COO takes center stage as drawmaster for O! Millionaire ft AED 82 million Grand Prize

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button