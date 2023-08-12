Dubai Public Prosecution launches online service for travel ban removal

The Dubai Public Prosecution has introduced a new online service designed to enable defendants to settle court fines and automatically eliminate travel bans.

Known as the “Smart Payment of Fines” service, the initiative aligns with Dubai’s strategy to minimize visits to service centers, aiming to save over 300,000 work hours annually across government departments.

Shamsa Al Marri, Director of Strategy and Institutional Excellence at Dubai Public Prosecution, highlighted the digital innovation’s capacity to facilitate online payment of fines linked to criminal verdicts.

“It covers a broad spectrum, from judgments passed in person or in absentia across all stages of legal proceedings,” Al Marri explained.

“This ingenious step enhances customer satisfaction, substantially curtails physical visits to prosecutors, and streamlines the payment process,” she added.

Upon receiving a verdict from a Dubai court, offenders will receive an SMS containing verdict details, the corresponding fine, and a payment link. Clicking on the link will direct them to a login page. After verification through a digital ID, the payment can be finalized.

Alternatively, fines can be settled at designated kiosks mentioned in the SMS or through the official website of the prosecutors.

Following payment, prosecutors will send a text message confirming the removal of arrest warrants and the lifting of travel bans. This message will also include a link guiding users to a portal where they can obtain a copy of the cancellation notice.