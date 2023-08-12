Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Public Prosecution launches online service for travel ban removal

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Public Prosecution has introduced a new online service designed to enable defendants to settle court fines and automatically eliminate travel bans.

Known as the “Smart Payment of Fines” service, the initiative aligns with Dubai’s strategy to minimize visits to service centers, aiming to save over 300,000 work hours annually across government departments.

Shamsa Al Marri, Director of Strategy and Institutional Excellence at Dubai Public Prosecution, highlighted the digital innovation’s capacity to facilitate online payment of fines linked to criminal verdicts.

“It covers a broad spectrum, from judgments passed in person or in absentia across all stages of legal proceedings,” Al Marri explained.

“This ingenious step enhances customer satisfaction, substantially curtails physical visits to prosecutors, and streamlines the payment process,” she added.

Upon receiving a verdict from a Dubai court, offenders will receive an SMS containing verdict details, the corresponding fine, and a payment link. Clicking on the link will direct them to a login page. After verification through a digital ID, the payment can be finalized.

Alternatively, fines can be settled at designated kiosks mentioned in the SMS or through the official website of the prosecutors.

Following payment, prosecutors will send a text message confirming the removal of arrest warrants and the lifting of travel bans. This message will also include a link guiding users to a portal where they can obtain a copy of the cancellation notice.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS john lloyd shaina

Hospital rumor about John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao resurfaces after two reunite at the Swiss Film Festival

25 seconds ago
TFT NEWS QUESTION MARK

Mysterious giant question mark spotted in space by James Webb Telescope

1 hour ago
PAIAD Office Provl. Govt. of Aurora

Baler officially designated as birthplace of PH surfing

2 hours ago
KVAC

Korean visa application set at P900 in PH

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button