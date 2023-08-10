Tara sa Jordan: Win all-inclusive trip to Jordan and travel vouchers with BurJuman Mall’s summer campaign

Brace yourselves for a summer like never before as BurJuman Mall opens its doors to a world of wonder — where fun-filled activities, appetizing street foods, and all-inclusive travel perks await you!

This month-long campaign gives everyone a chance to maximize the exciting times of summer, allowing everyone to spend time with family through entertainment booths, bond with friends over good meal and good stories, and have the opportunity to travel to the breathtaking country of Jordan.

Tara Sa BurJuman! Tara Sa Jordan!

Travelers are in for a treat as BurJuman Mall has partnered with AFC Holidays to give customers a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Jordan through their “Chalo BurJuman/Tara Sa BurJuman” travel campaign tailored specifically to the Filipino community.

With this Spend & Win competition, two lucky winners, along with their groups of four, will embark on an all-inclusive and exciting journey to Jordan!

With every AED 200 spent in the mall (excluding utilities and hypermarket spends), you will be qualified for a digital raffle entry. The promo runs until August 20, 2023.

Additionally, you also stand a chance to win AED 1000 travel vouchers to explore your dream destinations.

Ready for the next adventure of a lifetime? Here’s how:

Capture the magic of BurJuman Mall’s summer escape by taking a photo or shooting a video. Share your photo or video on your Instagram and TikTok. Tag @Burjuman with the hashtag #ChaloBurJuman. Win exciting AED 1000 travel vouchers!

What are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime offer and head over to BurJuman Mall now! Make this summer your best one yet — brought especially to you by BurJuman Mall.

For more information, visit www.burjuman.com or follow BurJuman Mall at @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.