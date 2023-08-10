Filipino Social Club in Dubai unveils new leadership for 2023-2025 term

The Filipino Social Club in Dubai welcomed fresh leadership during its Annual General Meeting at Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Hotel.

Ericson Reyes clinched the presidency and leads a renewed Board of Directors for 2023-2025. Reyes’ strong ties within the Filipino community propelled his victory, driven by his history of service and dedication to community growth. His role in cultural events and unity efforts highlighted his triumph. As a member of the Philippine Consulate General’s Advisory Council, he brings a comprehensive approach to addressing community needs.

Reyes pledged community engagement and addressing pressing issues in his victory speech, with a focus on transformative changes.

Vice-President Ellanie Villena, known for her volunteer work and insights from the Philippine Business Council in Dubai, will aid Reyes in advancing the club’s mission.

The diverse Board of Directors, including Christian Belleza as Secretary, Iris Omandam as Treasurer, Ruzell Aguilar as Auditor, and Zyra Rey as Public Relations Officer, promises varied perspectives.

Esteemed Board Members Jomana Mohammed, Ahmad Al Matrooshi, and Cecilia Leoparte bring fresh insight.

The newly elected officers received congratulatory messages from HE Alfonso Ver and Consulate General Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr.

“It is my hope that your organization and the entire Filipino community in the UAE, in fruitful collaboration with the Embassy, shall continue to raise the stature of our people and our nation in this country which you have embraced as your second home,” stated Ambassador Ver.