Burj Khalifa named as most popular landmark in the world

Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa continues to captivate both residents and visitors as it earns an exceptional accolade once again — being recognized as the world’s most popular landmark in a recent study.

According to research conducted by analytics website Switch On Business, an impressive 17 million individuals make the journey to the world’s tallest tower every year.  The platform meticulously assessed search volumes and average visitor counts for over 150 of the globe’s most renowned landmarks to determine which ones are drawing the highest levels of global attention.

The Burj Khalifa, reaching an astounding height of 828 meters, records nearly 22 million Google searches annually and hosts roughly 17 million visitors, thereby generating approximately $621 million in ticket sales, as highlighted by the study.

For travelers exploring Dubai, experts strongly recommend a visit to the Burj Khalifa, which has become an essential destination.

According to the official Burj Khalifa website, the admission fee for the sky view observatory ranges from AED80 to over AED750 per person.

The research also unveiled that global tourist numbers reached 917 million in 2022 as individuals resumed their travels in the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, the same study revealed that India’s Taj Mahal secured the second position, which also accumulates 22 million annual searches and hosts 7.5 million visitors. Following closely is Niagara Falls in third place, attracting around 13 million yearly visitors and garnering over 1.2 million search queries.

