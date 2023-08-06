Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Filipinas eyes Asian Games gold, World Cup return

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Philippine Women's National Football Team

Fresh off their historic debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, the Philippine women’s national football team is setting its sights on winning the Asian Games in China next month.

At their homecoming event in Makati on Thursday, Katrina Guillou expressed the team’s determination to continue building momentum and improve further. While there’s no external pressure to bring home the gold, they are eager to achieve it for themselves.

The official lineup for the Asian Games is yet to be released by the Philippine Football Federation, but most of the players have expressed their willingness to represent the country once again.

Despite the departure of head coach Alen Stajcic, who guided the Filipinas to their first World Cup appearance, the team remains confident in their ability to keep the momentum going. Stajcic and his chief assistant coach, Nahuel Arrarte, left after their contracts were not renewed. The players credited them for laying a strong foundation, and they believe that as long as they maintain their core values and unity, they can achieve their goals regardless of the coaching staff.

Looking ahead, the team’s ultimate goal is to return to the World Cup stage even stronger. Having experienced one World Cup, they are now more determined and hungry to qualify again. Their aim is to grow the program and establish a lasting presence on the world stage.

Moreover, the Filipinas are filled with enthusiasm and determination, ready to face tough opponents and showcase their best performances in the upcoming Asian Games and beyond.

