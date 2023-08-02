Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Chinese zoo refutes speculations of human disguises on sun bears

The Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China has been facing allegations that some of its sun bears might be humans disguised in elaborate costumes.

The controversy arose after a video of one of the bears standing on its hind legs went viral on social media. The footage showcased the bear’s slender legs and folds of fur, leading some to suspect that a human was impersonating the bear.

In response to these claims, zookeepers at the Hangzhou Zoo promptly denied the allegations in a statement released on Sunday.

Speaking from the perspective of Angela, a Malaysian sun bear, they highlighted that sun bears are inherently smaller in size compared to other bear species and are often misunderstood due to their petite stature.

The statement clarified that not all bears are colossal and menacing, with the Malayan bears being the smallest bears in the world.

To address the skepticism surrounding the authenticity of the sun bears, a spokesperson for the zoo provided an audio recording on WeChat, asserting the veracity of the animals.

The spokesperson emphasized that such deceptive practices would not be tolerated n a state-run facility and reiterated that the sun bear in question was indeed a genuine animal. Moreover, the spokesperson raised a practical concern, stating that a human in a fur bear suit would not be able to withstand the scorching 40°C (104°F) summer temperature for more than a few minutes without collapsing.

Reporters invited for inspection

The controversy has prompted the Hangzhou Zoo to invite reporters for on-site visits on Monday, allowing them to observe the sun bears closely and dispel any doubts about their authenticity.

The zoo aims to provide full transparency and put an end to the speculations once and for all.

Sun bears, which are about the size of large dogs and stand at a maximum height of 1.3 meters (50 inches) on their hind legs, are distinctively smaller than other bear species. For comparison, grizzlies and some other bear species can reach heights of up to 2.8 meters (110 inches).

In the past, other Chinese zoos have encountered similar accusations. Incidents have included attempts to pass off dogs dyed to resemble wolves or African cats and donkeys painted to imitate zebras.

