Dubai’s RTA introduces 4 new innovative features of nol Pay app

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released an updated version of the nol Pay app, now with a refreshed design and innovative features.

The nol Pay app’s updated version has been revamped with four innovative features for nol card users. These features include the following:

Top up your nol card balance anytime, anywhere, and across all platforms. Apply for and renew personalized nol cards by linking your RTA account with your digital ID account. Register your unidentified nol cards easily by logging in to your digital ID accounts. Track and receive notifications on your application status.

This official payment platform aims to enhance the transportation experience in Dubai for residents, visitors, and tourists from around the world.

According to RTA, customers have saved time by not having to enter their data manually, and the service application process has been greatly minimized. It also enables the linking of all customer cards and managing them through their accounts on the app.

The services available in the nol Pay app make it an essential tool for passengers commuting through Dubai’s various public transport modes. The app operates on all devices equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, as well as Android, Apple, and Huawei digital platforms.