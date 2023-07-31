Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police bolsters fleet with 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Dubai Police

As part of their ongoing efforts to incorporate high-performance vehicles for enhanced operational efficiency and a formidable public presence, the Dubai Police has welcomed three all-new 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneers to their luxurious patrol fleet.

With the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer’s advanced features, it will be an ideal addition to the Dubai Police’s fleet, meeting the force’s standards for efficiency and flexibility in handling various situations.

These new models come equipped with the legendary Hurricane I6 engine, a turbocharger, and a 3.0-litre capacity, significantly boosting horsepower and torque, making them among the most powerful SUVs in the Jeep lineup.

The debut of the new Jeep cars took place in the presence of Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs; Major General Saeed Hamd Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Bin Yarouf, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and several other high-ranking officers.

Representatives from Al-Futtaim Motors also attended the ceremony, including Oscar Rivoli, Director-General of Commercial Projects; Rakesh Nair, Director-General of American Brands; Yousef Al Raeesi, Director-General of Government Relations, and Mohamed Tantawi, Fleet Manager.

This strategic move is part of the continuing collaboration with Al-Futtaim Motors, one of the leading car agencies in the UAE. Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi expressed confidence that these new vehicles would significantly enhance work performance across various fields, thanks to their exceptional features and innovative specifications.

Meanwhile, Yousef Al Raeesi emphasized the importance of their strategic partnership with the Dubai Police and expressed Al-Futtaim Motors’ eagerness to support the force’s strategy for continuous development of their fleet and resources to serve the community, ensuring a safe and just environment.

