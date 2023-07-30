City Centre Deira: Your Gateway to Unforgettable Mallcations and Dream Vacations!

The Mallcation excitement continues at City Centre Deira! Following the success of the attractive SHARE offers during Dubai Summer Surprises, the thrill of winning big is still on. Get ready for two incredible grand prizes, giving you the chance to win big for a AED300 spend.

1 million SHARE Points Giveaway

Shop for AED300 anywhere in the mall, and you’ll have the opportunity to enter a draw for a chance to win 1 million SHARE points – that’s equivalent to a staggering AED100,000 in your SHARE wallet! Imagine having this incredible sum to spend at any store in Majid al Futtaim malls.

Entering the draw is a breeze; simply scan your receipts on the SHARE app, and you’ll be automatically eligible. Five lucky winners will be selected, so don’t miss this golden opportunity. This incredible offer runs from July 24 to September 3, 2023.

Turn Your Mallcation into a Dream Vacation

But wait, there’s more! That same AED300 spend can also pave the way for your dream vacation.

Head over to the Shop & Fly setup, located at the central galleria in City Centre Deira, facing Zara. Submit your contact details and SHARE ID, and then choose the destination where you’d like to travel. By doing so, you will be automatically entered into the draw for a chance to win a fabulous family trip for four to the destination of your choice, complete with hotel accommodation. Picture yourself exploring new lands and making memories with your loved ones – all thanks to City Centre Deira.

The campaign runs from July 28 until August 13, so act fast!

Download the SHARE App and Double Your Chances

Participating in these thrilling draws is easy. Simply download the SHARE app and you could be a lucky winner of 1 million SHARE points or jet off to your dream vacation destination.

City Centre Deira is your ultimate destination for unforgettable Mallcations and dream vacations. Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities to win big. Mark your calendars and visit City Centre Deira from July 24 to September 3 for a chance to turn your shopping spree into a memorable journey of rewards and adventures!

For more information, visit www.citycentredeira.com or download the SHARE app to get started.