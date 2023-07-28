Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3 dead, dozens hospitalized due to dirty water in Albay

Photo courtesy: Albay Provincial Health

Three individuals lost their lives, and 57 others from Barangays Manila and Gaba in Rapu-Rapu town, Albay province, were hospitalized due to a diarrhea outbreak caused by unsafe drinking water, according to the Albay Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Thursday.

The incident which was first reported by PNA revealed that 57 patients, 26 have successfully recovered, while 31 are still undergoing medication.

According to Jan Edmund Dominic Bailon, the Chief of the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU), the victims included a 73-year-old man who succumbed to severe dehydration on July 20, a 32-year-old woman who passed away on July 19 (awaiting the death certificate), and a tragic four-year-old girl from Barangay Gaba who died on July 26.

The outbreak began on July 6, and water samples were sent to the Bicol South Luzon – Sub National Reference Laboratory – Molecular Lab (BSL-SNRL) for analysis. The results indicated that the water was not safe for drinking.

Bailon stated that the residents were unaware of the contaminated water source and were hesitant to use aqua tabs for disinfection.

While the specific cause of the poor water quality remains unknown, Bailon pointed out that not all households in Rapu-Rapu have proper toilet facilities, which could contribute to the contamination.

A rectal swab examination revealed that 11 patients were tested, with one of them testing positive for Vibrio cholerae, the organism responsible for cholera.

To prevent further spread, PHO-Albay advised practicing good hygiene, such as thorough and frequent handwashing, especially before preparing or consuming food and after using the bathroom.

In response to the crisis, 260 jerrycans of clean drinking water have been delivered to the affected residents in the two villages.

