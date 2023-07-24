Dubai Police warn public of phishing email scam targeting residents

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police have issued an urgent alert to the public, warning them about a recent surge in phishing emails used by scammers to deceive recipients.

The fraudulent emails contain deceitful tactics, often urging individuals to click on malicious links to purportedly pay fines or service fees.

In response to the alarming increase in such cyber scams, Dubai Police are urging community members to exercise caution and remain vigilant when handling emails claiming to be from law enforcement agency.

They emphasize the importance of verifying the authenticity of any email claiming to be from Dubai Police to avoid falling victim to these fraudulent practices.

Phishing is a prevalent online scam where fraudsters attempt to trick recipients into divulging sensitive information, such as personal data, passwords, or credit card details. These deceptive emails often impersonate reputable organizations or government agencies, like Dubai Police, to create a false sense of legitimacy.

Once the scammer successfully lures victims into clicking on the provided links, they can gain unauthorized access to sensitive data or infect devices with malware, leading to potential financial loss and identity theft.

Dubai Police are continuously working to combat cybercrimes and protect the public from online scams. They advise recipients to be cautious when receiving unexpected emails, especially those requesting personal information or immediate payment.

Instead of clicking on any embedded links, individuals should independently verify the legitimacy of the email by contacting the official Dubai Police channels directly.

