TAPE: We can never beat TVJ 

TAPE Incorporated Chief Finance Officer Buller Jalosjos said that they don’t have any plans of competing with original ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts Tito, Vic and Joey or TVJ.

Jalosjos said that TVJ will remain unbeatable.

“We are not here to compare, I will always repeat that we will never beat TVJ. TVJ is TVJ. Ang laki ng respeto namin sa kanila,” Jalosjos told CNN Philippines.

The veteran hosts announced that they will now be moving to the Kapatid network after a week since they announced their departure from TAPE.

Jalosjos said that they will not consider this move as a threat to the new ‘Eat Bulaga’ that they have launched since Monday.

“They will always be part of my life, of our life. Kung hindi magsasabay ang timeslot ako pa rin mismo ay magsusuporta at manunuod,” Jalosjos said.