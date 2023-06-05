PH may encounter 10-15 cyclones until October

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has projected that around 10 to 15 tropical cyclones may enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) starting from June up until October this year.

During a public weather forecast on Saturday, weather specialist Benison Estareja said some of the cyclones may make landfall in Luzon and Visayas while others may enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, particularly in the western part of the country.

PAGASA noted that while El Niño is likely to develop in June or July, it will not decrease the rainfall.

Moreover, the state weather bureau bared that strong storms and rains are still possible in the third quarter of 2023 but are expected to lessen towards the end of the year and the first quarter of 2024.