Kalayaan 2023: Middle East Filipinos gear up for grand celebration of 125th Philippines Independence Day

The Filipino community in the Middle East is eagerly preparing to commemorate the 125th Philippines Independence Day with the highly anticipated Kalayaan 2023 event.

Set to take place on June 10 at Saeed Hall 1 in the Dubai World Trade Centre, this vibrant celebration promises to be one of the most exciting community gatherings of the year. Filipinos from all walks of life are invited to join in the festivities, which will showcase a variety of cultural performances, exhibitions, competitions, and more.

Kalayaan 2023, which translates to “Freedom 2023,” aims to honor the strength and uniqueness of the Filipino people through music, dance, and the sharing of experiences and knowledge. This year’s event has been made possible through the generous support of Emirates Loves Philippines, a prominent advocate for the Filipino community in the Middle East.

Elena Cruz, the Founder & CEO of Infinite Communities, a Social Impact agency that provides socially and sustainability-focused solutions to marketing challenges, shed some light on what attendees can expect from Kalayaan 2023. “We have expanded in every aspect this year,” Cruz said.

“Thanks to Emirates Loves Philippines, our venue has doubled in size compared to last year. We have also lined up an exciting array of performers from across the Emirates and abroad.”

The event boasts an impressive lineup of activities, including a community parade, cultural presentations, drum and lyre performances, exhibitions, a musical concert, commercial exhibits, a Mobile Legends competition for e-sport enthusiasts, a fashion show, modern hip-hop performances, and the highly anticipated Palaro (Games). These events are designed to engage and entertain participants, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.

In a special highlight, renowned celebrities Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez, and Sofia Andres are set to grace the stage at Kalayaan 2023 with an unforgettable performance. The presence of these popular artists, courtesy of The Filipino Channel, promises to add an extra touch of excitement and glamour to the event.

Josie Conlu, Project Manager of the Love Company, expressed her enthusiasm for Kalayaan 2023 and extended a warm invitation to all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) residing in Dubai.

“Kalayaan 2023 is everything you’ll ever dream of when it comes to a community event,” Conlu said.

“It’ll make you laugh, dance, sing, celebrate, and most of all, proud. Proud to be a Filipino in a place we call home, a place that lives up every day to the phrase: Emirates Loves Philippines.”

The Kalayaan 2023 event is expected to foster unity among Filipinos in the Middle East, providing them with an opportunity to celebrate their heritage, connect with fellow community members, and create lasting memories. With its wide range of engaging activities and performances, Kalayaan 2023 promises to be a momentous occasion that Filipinos in the Middle East should not miss.

Admission to the event is free, and Filipinos from all across the region are encouraged to participate and experience the vibrant celebration of the 125th Philippines Independence Day.

For more information about Kalayaan 2023 and its schedule of activities, please visit their page on Facebook: Kalayaan 2023