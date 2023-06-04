Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH bags Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year Award

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Tourism - Philippines

The Philippines has been awarded as the Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year at the prestigious Halal in Travel Global Summit 2023 in Singapore, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In a statement released on Saturday, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco noted that the DOT has focused on developing the country’s halal tourism portfolio ensuring its prioritization in the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028.

“This award is an affirmation of our collaborative efforts towards positioning the Philippines as a preferred destination for Muslim travelers, and strategically developing our Halal Tourism portfolio across our regions. This global recognition also opens up enormous opportunities for our country to introduce our rich and diverse culture and heritage evident in our Muslim communities, and our immensely beautiful destinations, including Mindanao,” Frasco said.

Moreover, the DOT has implemented a wide range of services and amenities designed to cater to Muslim travelers including the conduct of a comprehensive inventory of Halal-certified dining options, the pursuit of increased Halal accreditations for tourism enterprises across the country, the conduct of Halal Awareness Orientations with Tourism Stakeholders, and information dissemination with tourism enterprises on the values, beliefs, and practices of Muslim-travelers.

Frasco also highlighted the recent partnership with global health and wellness tourism leader Agora to position the Philippines towards providing quality medical and wellness tourism offerings especially to the Middle Eastern market.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar accepted the award on behalf of the DOT for recognizing the efforts of the Philippine government and tourism stakeholders.

“We hope to continue the great stride on tourism promotion and economic boost in our country for our Muslim brothers and sisters who are arriving in the Philippines and who are surely welcome to visit and explore our more than 7,000 islands with majestic white sand beaches and warm people,” Abubakar said during the summit on June 1.

The Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year (non-OIC) award is given to recipient destinations that cater to the unique needs and preferences of Muslim travelers.

The Muslim travel market is eyed to boost the tourism industry’s growth with projections that Muslim traveller arrivals will reach 140 million in 2023 and in succeeding years could reach 230 million with estimated expenditures of $225 billion by 2028.

 

 

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

toni

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano confirm 2nd baby in baby shower posts

12 mins ago
Taal Volcano

Phivolcs warns vs increased degassing over Taal Volcano

22 mins ago
erwan

Erwan Heussaff wins James Beard Awards in social media category

33 mins ago
hipon

Herlene Budol among Miss Grand Philippines first batch of candidates

45 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button