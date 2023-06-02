Top Smart Flagship Laptop of 2023: HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is a Game Changer in the Laptop World

Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn’t compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort. Its display should be easy on the eyes, bright, and sharp enough that you aren’t distracted by jagged edges and visible pixels. It should be powerful for the heaviest tasks, from intensive video editing to advanced gaming. It should be easy to carry around from place to place, and it should be able to last all day without needing to be plugged in.

As a disruptive force in the conventional PC industry, Huawei is dedicated to building premium and smart flagship laptops, represented by the MateBook X Pro, for business people who have high requirements. Here’s why we think the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the best flagship laptop of 2023.

Skin Soothing Metallic Body

Let’s first talk about the eye-catching design of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro. Crafted with a skin-soothing metallic body made from magnesium alloy, this laptop feels as good as it looks. The unique matte surface not only provides a comfortable grip but also adds a touch of elegance to the device. The environmentally friendly Micro-arc Oxidation Coating process used in its construction not only enhances the laptop’s durability but also helps reduce its carbon footprint. Weighing in at just 1.26 kg, this lightweight laptop is perfect for those always on the go.

3.1K HUAWEI Real Colour FullView Display

Now, let’s move on to one of the most impressive aspects of the MateBook X Pro – its stunning 3.1K HUAWEI Real Colour FullView Display. Its 14.2-inch screen with a high resolution of 3120 x 2080 has a colour accuracy of ΔE < 1 and supports the P3 and sRGB dual colour gamut, making colours more true-to-life and refined. It also has an incredible 92.5% screen-to-body ratio, with the top bezel being just 6 mm wide. The screen comes coated with a magnetically-controlled nano optical AR layer, which reduces reflections by 60%.

HUAWEI Metaline Antenna

Equipped with the advanced HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro ensures superior connectivity, outperforms ordinary antennas by significantly boosting signal conversion efficiency. With an increase of up to 70% in signal strength, you can enjoy ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 meters, ensuring stable and reliable internet access wherever you are.

Super Device

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro isn’t just a pretty face; it also has pretty innovative connectivity features. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro take multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to Super Device, bringing super productivity with a cohesive multi-device experience.

With tablets like the newly launched HUAWEI MatePad 11-inch 2023, it is even more useful. In Mirror Mode, the laptop screen is projected onto the tablet, with both devices showing the same content: the tablet can benefit from the laptop’s incredible performance, while the laptop can access the tablet’s stylus, making drawing even easier. With Extend Mode, the laptop display is extended to the tablet, allowing the tablet to serve as an external monitor so you can scroll and browse easily between the two – perfect for making notes during a class or meeting. Finally, Collaborate Mode lets you share content between the devices via a simple drag and drop, so anything left on one can easily be transferred to the other. Notably, you can control your tablet with fingers in any of these modes without having to rely on a stylus for everything.

Super Turbo

No one likes waiting around for apps to load or files to open. That’s where the Super Turbo feature on the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes in, providing users with a faster and smoother operation experience. Using Huawei’s intelligent acceleration engine, Super Turbo accurately identifies scenario-specific loads, fully unleashing the CPU’s frequency advantages for a range of tasks, such as conferencing, internet access, office work, and video playback. This means you can say goodbye to slow app start-ups and frustrating frame freezing during presentations.

13th Gen Intel® CoreTM Processor and Evo™ Certification

Under the hood, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is powered by the powerful 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, ensuring you have all the power you need for even the most demanding tasks. The hybrid architecture of the new processor consists of four Performance-cores and eight Efficient-cores, adding up to 12 cores and 16 threads. Paired with the Intel® Iris® Xe graphics card, you can expect the laptop to provide outstanding graphics performance. But that’s not all! The MateBook X Pro also comes with the Intel Evo™ certification, which guarantees that the laptop meets strict criteria for performance, responsiveness, battery life, and connectivity. Plus, you can enable the 30 W Performance Mode by pressing Fn+P, making it easy to handle more complex tasks.

Smart Conference

In this era of remote work and virtual meetings, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro has you covered with its Smart Conference capabilities. Integrating cutting-edge AI Camera and AI Sound features, this laptop provides an immersive, authentic, and natural communication experience during your meetings.

Shark Fin Heat Dissipation System

Last but certainly not least, there is the impressive Shark Fin Heat Dissipation System. The Shark Fin design efficiently manages heat, ensuring that your laptop remains cool even during resource-intensive tasks or extended periods of use.

Price and availability in the UAE

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro White Colour is available at a price of AED 7,999 with gifts worth of AED 2099 including free HUAWEI MatePad, HUAWEI FreeBuds and more, available from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE.

Alongside with HAUWEI MateBook X Pro, also available in the UAE the new HUAWEI MateBook D 14 priced at AED 2899 with gifts worth of AED 899 including HUAWEI MatePad SE and more.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 is a sleek looking high-performance laptop that boasts a powerful 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7-1360P processor to handle demanding tasks with ease. Its 180-degree hinge offers versatility in usage, while the advanced HUAWEI Metaline Antenna 2.0 ensures superior connectivity, outperforms ordinary antennas by significantly boosting signal conversion efficiency with an increase of up to 70% in signal strength. The laptop has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, crafted with a durable aluminium alloy body, it exhibits a sophisticated, minimalist design and weighs a mere 1.39kg with a thickness of up to 15.9mm, making it an ideal on-the-go companion.

Both HUAWEI MateBook X Pro HUAWEI MateBook D 14 are powerful and smart premium laptops that tick all the boxes. Whether you’re a professional in need of a powerful workhorse or a casual user who loves sleek design, the new HUAWEI MateBook series has got them all.