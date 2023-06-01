MWO Dubai adapts services for June 2023 Holidays

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai has announced special service arrangements in anticipation of the observance of the Philippine and UAE holidays in June 2023.

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with confirmed flights on the affected dates, spanning from 27 June to 1 July 2023, and who require MWO services are advised to take note of the following information.

To accommodate the needs of OFWs with flights scheduled between 27 June and 3 July 2023, MWO Dubai has designated specific visitation dates. Individuals falling within this category may visit the MWO office any day between 13 and 23 June 2023.

During these days, MWO Dubai will operate from Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, with a cut-off for entry at 3:00 PM. On Fridays, the office will be open from 7:30 AM to 12:00 NN, with a cut-off for entry at 11:00 AM.

Applicants visiting the MWO office during the aforementioned period are reminded to bring a copy of their confirmed flight ticket and the complete set of requirements. This will help facilitate the timely processing of their requests and ensure that they receive the necessary assistance.

For OFWs with confirmed flight schedules outside the specified period of 27 June to 3 July 2023, the MWO Dubai advises them to refer to Advisory No. 18, series of 2023, for further guidance and information regarding their specific requirements.

The Migrant Workers Office in Dubai is committed to providing support and services to overseas Filipino workers, and these temporary adjustments aim to ensure a smooth process during the upcoming holiday period. It is recommended that affected individuals take note of the designated visitation dates and plan their visits accordingly.