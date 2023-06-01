Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai unveils futuristic masterplan of Palm Jebel Ali

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: HH Sheikh Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the new futuristic development masterplan of Palm Jebel Ali.

Part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Palm Jebel Ali is one of a series of visionary projects being undertaken by world-leading Dubai-based real estate master developer Nakheel.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed has announced its goal to grow Dubai’s economy through the new project.

“Dubai is growing and thriving.. We announce today the new plan for Palm Jebel Ali.. Its area is twice that of Palm Jumeirah.. Its beaches reach 110 km.. Its marine and green pastures will provide housing with the highest quality of life.. And its visitors and tourists will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts that provide beautiful tourist experiences for them and their families,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“We announced our goal to double Dubai’s economy by 2033.. and every day we add a new brick in building the most beautiful city in the world,” he added.

Spanning an area of 13.4 square kilometers and occupying an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali will feature extensive green spaces and unique waterfront experiences. The project will add approximately 110 kilometers of coastline to Dubai that will provide approximately 35,000 families with unrivalled luxury beachside living.

Moreover, Palm Jebel Ali will present over 80 hotels and resorts, and a wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities that will contribute to Dubai’s tourism sector, while distinguishing the archipelago as an aspirational residential destination in the city.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

