UAE restaurant closed for violating Food Safety laws, endangering public health

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) have taken decisive action by administratively closing the Hollowmeat Restaurant in Al Ain. The closure comes as a result of the restaurant’s violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 addresses food safety regulations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During a routine inspection conducted by ADAFSA inspectors, it was revealed that the restaurant, holding trade license number CN-2756683, posed a significant threat to public health.

أصدرت هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية قراراً بالإغلاق الإداري بحق منشأة “مطعم هولوميت” في العين، والتي تحمل الرخصة التجارية رقم CN-2756683، وذلك لمخالفتها القانون رقم (2) لسنة 2008 في شأن الغذاء بإمارة أبوظبي والتشريعات الصادرة بموجبه، وكذلك لخطورتها على الصحة العامة. pic.twitter.com/7JYEicJy5X — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) May 30, 2023

The authority, responsible for ensuring compliance with food safety requirements, swiftly enforced the closure in order to protect the well-being of consumers.

Under the rigorous monitoring system implemented by ADAFSA, all food establishments in the capital undergo periodic inspections to verify their adherence to food safety regulations.

This proactive approach ensures that stringent standards are upheld across the industry, safeguarding public health and maintaining the reputation of the UAE’s culinary landscape.

ADAFSA has consistently emphasized the importance of citizen engagement in upholding food safety standards. Residents have been encouraged to report any violations observed at food outlets or express concerns regarding the contents of food products by contacting the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free number 800555. Such reports enable the authorities to take appropriate legal action and maintain the highest food safety standards across the emirate.

The closure of Hollowmeat Restaurant serves as a clear reminder to all food establishments that compliance with food safety regulations is non-negotiable. ADAFSA’s commitment to upholding these regulations reflects their dedication to protecting the health and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

As ADAFSA remains vigilant in enforcing food safety measures, it sends a strong message to the industry, underlining the importance of strict adherence to regulations and highlighting the consequences for those who fail to prioritize public health.

The decisive action taken by ADAFSA against Hollowmeat Restaurant reinforces the authority’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and protecting the community from potential health risks.