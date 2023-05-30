House approves bill placing OFW Hospital under DMW

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that places the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga under the direct supervision and control of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The bill, known as House Bill 8325 or the “Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital Act,” received approval from 255 members. The OFW Hospital, which commenced operations in June of last year, aims to provide comprehensive health services primarily to OFWs and their legal dependents.

In a report by the Philippine News Agency (PNA), House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez expressed his satisfaction with the passage of the bill, emphasizing that it signifies the House of Representatives’ unwavering support and commitment to the welfare and protection of OFWs. He further highlighted that the specialty hospital’s establishment will ensure that OFWs and their dependents receive the quality, timely, and efficient healthcare services they rightfully deserve.

Chair of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, Kabayan Party-list Representative Ron Salo, welcomed the approval of the bill, expressing his elation at the progress made towards realizing this significant development for OFWs.

Once enacted into law, HB 8325 will mandate the OFW Hospital to serve as a referral facility for repatriated OFWs requiring medical assistance and support.

Additionally, it will participate in provincial and inter-regional healthcare provider networks, ensuring a seamless and coordinated referral system for the medical repatriation program in accordance with the Universal Health Care Act (Republic Act No. 11223).

Furthermore, the OFW Hospital, upon enactment, will provide 24/7 telehealth services to migrant workers and their families. It will offer pre-employment medical examinations for OFWs and strengthen health surveillance by providing post-employment or post-arrival medical examinations for OFWs. The facility will also support universities, research institutions, and other hospitals or medical facilities in conducting studies on the health-related concerns of OFWs.

The bill also mandates the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to strengthen existing health benefits and medical assistance programs for OFWs, their qualified dependents, OWWA contributors, and the general public. Additionally, all other government agencies, departments, bureaus, offices, or instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, are required to extend assistance to the OFW Hospital for the effective implementation of this measure.