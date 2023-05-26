Latest NewsNewsTFT News

World Bank vows more support for PH

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Anna Bjerde

The World Bank has vowed its continued support for the Philippines through its managing director for operations, Anna Bjerde, who recently conducted a two-day visit to the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Bjerede said: “A fascinating discussion about the business environment in the Philippines with private sector leaders from banking, digital, education, and energy. We look forward to reflecting what we have learned in our programs.”

She also met with Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Secretary Arsenio Balisacan of the National Economic and Development Authority, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil of the Presidential Communications Office.

During the courtesy visit, the World Bank noted the Philippines’ excellent progress in the implementation of its ongoing projects and expressed its desire to support the Marcos administration’s economic agenda.

Notable programs discussed were the Teacher Effectiveness and Competencies Enhancement Project and Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-Up.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

