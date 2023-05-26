World Bank vows more support for PH

The World Bank has vowed its continued support for the Philippines through its managing director for operations, Anna Bjerde, who recently conducted a two-day visit to the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Bjerede said: “A fascinating discussion about the business environment in the Philippines with private sector leaders from banking, digital, education, and energy. We look forward to reflecting what we have learned in our programs.”

She also met with Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Secretary Arsenio Balisacan of the National Economic and Development Authority, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil of the Presidential Communications Office.

During the courtesy visit, the World Bank noted the Philippines’ excellent progress in the implementation of its ongoing projects and expressed its desire to support the Marcos administration’s economic agenda.

Notable programs discussed were the Teacher Effectiveness and Competencies Enhancement Project and Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-Up.