UAE cabinet approves ‘Darak’ platform to provide home solutions to citizens

The United Arab Emirates Cabinet has approved the launch of the “Darak” platform that will help Emiratis build their home.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the launch of the “Darak” platform, which aims to provide building solutions, banking facilities, and exclusive offers to the citizen during the construction of his home.”

“The goal is to enable citizens to benefit from the same commercial facilities that government entities receive during construction, with the aim of reducing costs and improving quality,” he added.

ترأست اليوم اجتماعاً لمجلس الوزراء بقصر الوطن بأبوظبي اعتمدنا خلاله إعادة تشكيل مجلس إدارة جهاز الإمارات للاستثمار برئاسة أخي الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان .. الجهاز يدير إستثمارات وتنمية أصول الحكومة الاتحادية ويهدف لرفع دخل ميزانية الإتحاد من خلال هذه الاستثمارات .. كما أقررنا… pic.twitter.com/oSQwyTh6tj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 24, 2023

Moreover, Sheikh Mohammed noted that the Cabinet has greenlighted the reformation of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority eyed to double the size of its assets within 10 years.