Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE cabinet approves ‘Darak’ platform to provide home solutions to citizens

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: HH Sheikh Mohammed

The United Arab Emirates Cabinet has approved the launch of the “Darak” platform that will help Emiratis build their home.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the launch of the “Darak” platform, which aims to provide building solutions, banking facilities, and exclusive offers to the citizen during the construction of his home.”

“The goal is to enable citizens to benefit from the same commercial facilities that government entities receive during construction, with the aim of reducing costs and improving quality,” he added.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohammed noted that the Cabinet has greenlighted the reformation of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority eyed to double the size of its assets within 10 years.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

pagasa 1

PAGASA: Mawar intensifies and may reach peak in 24 hours

3 hours ago
job applicants 1

SWS: 69% of Filipinos say job hunting is hard

3 hours ago
National Commission for Culture and the Arts

NCCA to create task force for restoration of fire-razed Manila Central Post Office

3 hours ago
world bank

World Bank vows more support for PH

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button