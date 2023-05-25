See the Unseen: A Whole Other Level of Photography Experience with HUAWEI P60 Pro

Photography has come a long way since the days of film and darkrooms. Back then, photographers lugged around bulky cameras and equipment with them. The early digital revolution started changing it for the better. But even that was just a sign of everything that was about to follow. Now we are in the era of smartphones. They have made photography accessible to everyone and have lent new meaning to the centuries-old art form with the use of advanced computational photography.

These days, photography enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best smartphone camera that lets them capture life’s precious moments in all their glory. Luckily for them, the HUAWEI P60 Pro has come out promising to revolutionize how we see and capture the world around us. It offers an unparalleled photography experience that lets you “See the Unseen.”

“Dubai is a city of contrasts, with modern skyscrapers and traditional souks. I have tried to capture its essence with many smartphones before, but none of them could do justice to its beauty. But, HUAWEI P60 Pro gave me stunning results that show the vibrancy and splendour of the city.” – Sameh Houssny Aly Abdulla, Photographer from the UAE

The magic lies in the Ultra Lighting XMAGE imaging system of the HUAWEI P60 Pro. More specifically, the Ultra Lighting Main Camera, a 48-megapixel powerhouse that features the industry’s largest F1.4 physical aperture. It is designed to help you discover and capture the hidden beauty in everyday life. It can let in more light than any other smartphone camera on the market. This means that even in low-light conditions, you can snap crisp, high-definition images without losing any of the details. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant nightlife of a bustling city, attending a candlelit dinner, or watching the sun set, the HUAWEI P60 Pro ensures that you never miss a moment. It can help you discover the hidden beauty in everyday life.

But more than just offering a large aperture, the HUAWEI P60 Pro takes it to the next level by giving you an auto-adjustable physical aperture that varies from F1.4 to F4.0, depending on the scenario. This aperture adapts to the lighting conditions and the type of subject, allowing you to nail that perfect shot every time.

“The main camera with F1.4 embraces the Milky Way with all its detail in extremely low light conditions like a professional camera. With impeccable colour accuracy and AI processing, not only has it exceeded my expectation, but also completely overthrown my perception towards mobile photography.” — Sadek Khafagy, Photographer from Saudi Arabia

Imagine attending an outdoor wedding reception during twilight hours. Typically, getting a good shot of the couple with a smartphone camera would be challenging. But with the HUAWEI P60 Pro, you can take mesmerising photos of the couple and guests against the soft, golden hue of the twilight sky. As the evening progresses and the sun sets, the camera’s AI will automatically adjust the aperture to let in more light, ensuring your photos remain sharp and well-lit. With the HUAWEI P60 Pro, every photograph you take is sharp, well-lit, and truly captures the essence of the moment.

On the other hand, when taking a group photo with the stunning landscape in the background, the AI will select a smaller aperture, like F4.0, to expand the depth of field and ensure that everybody in the frame is in focus and is sharp and clear.

Don’t be fooled by the above picture. It’s not a photo within a photo. It’s a single shot of the Maraya concert hall in Alula, Saudi Arabia, taken with the HUAWEI P60 Pro. The world’s largest mirrored building, according to Guinness World Records, and a must-see attraction at the ancient crossroads of cultures. This magnificent building reflects the beauty of the desert canyon and the starry sky, creating a surreal illusion. The Ultra Lighting Main Camera of the HUAWEI P60 Pro managed to capture the beauty of the real sky filled with stars and the sky within the mirror.

Another remarkable feature of the main camera of the HUAWEI P60 Pro is the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro Texture Engine. With this feature, the camera can accurately restore the texture of subjects. This is perfect for those who want to showcase the textures of the objects that they often come across. Complex and fine textures, such as fabrics, leather, and oil paintings, can also be fully restored through high-frequency detail enhancement algorithms, providing you with true-to-life images that are as good as the real thing.

As we continue to see the world through the lens of our smartphones, the HUAWEI P60 Pro is a powerful tool that allows us to experience and share the beauty of the world around us. So, whether you’re a budding photographer or a seasoned pro, the HUAWEI P60 Pro will elevate your photography game and let you See the Unseen.

And we have the leading experts in imaging systems attesting to the powerful camera capabilities of the HUAWEI P60 Pro. It has been crowned the best smartphone camera by DXOMARK, an established authority that conducts scientific tests on photography equipment, digital cameras, and smartphone camera systems. The phone scored a total of 156 points for its camera performance, surpassing the previous leader by 3 points.