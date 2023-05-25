Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAGASA: Rainy season may start by end-May or early June

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dost_pagasa

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has announced that the rainy season is near.

In a radio interview with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo on Wednesday, PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez said super typhoon Mawar may trigger the start of the Philippine rainy season by the end of May or early June.

“Possible na by next week na po…itong si super typhoon Mawar pwede niyang i-trigger yung habagat na siyang madudulot ng pag-ulan at possibly maghudyat ng start ng rainy season natin,” Perez said.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina, Mawar may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday or Saturday and will be named Betty.

“While the super typhoon is unlikely to directly hit the Philippines, it may may strengthen the habagat, which could bring rains to the western section of the country from Sunday or Monday,” Badrina noted.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

