PAGASA: Rainy season may start by end-May or early June

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has announced that the rainy season is near.

In a radio interview with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo on Wednesday, PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez said super typhoon Mawar may trigger the start of the Philippine rainy season by the end of May or early June.

“Possible na by next week na po…itong si super typhoon Mawar pwede niyang i-trigger yung habagat na siyang madudulot ng pag-ulan at possibly maghudyat ng start ng rainy season natin,” Perez said.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina, Mawar may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday or Saturday and will be named Betty.

“While the super typhoon is unlikely to directly hit the Philippines, it may may strengthen the habagat, which could bring rains to the western section of the country from Sunday or Monday,” Badrina noted.