PICPA Dubai’s Annual General Assembly and Gala Night: A Must-Attend Event for Finance Professionals

Are you a finance professional eager to advance your career and at the same time make a positive impact on the community through corporate social responsibility?

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai Chapter is proud to present its annual General Assembly and Gala Night, which will take place on June 17th, 2023, at the luxurious five-star Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai, UAE from 03:00PM to 11:00PM. This exclusive event is open only to active members of the organization for FY 2023-2024 with the theme “Learn, Engage, Accelerate and Drive”.

As a PICPA member, you’ll have the opportunity to earn continuing professional development (CPD) units, gain insights from your fellow members and guest speakers, and learn about a wide range of subjects that will enhance your personal and professional growth.

During the assembly, Mr. Djalal Chenafi, a seasoned banking professional with extensive experience working with international banks across Europe and the UAE, will lead a session on enhancing your career through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). With ESG factors becoming increasingly important to companies and investors, learning how to understand and apply them can elevate professional development for everyone.

Another session, “Kickstart and Develop Your Business in the UAE,” will be led by Sandbox Middle East’s CEO, Mr. Lito German. He will offer insights into the local business landscape and provide advice on how to start and expand your own business in Dubai, UAE, which is quickly becoming a major financial center.

“Adopting End-to-End Compliance for Competitive Advantage” will explore how applying an end-to-end approach to compliance can give PICPA Dubai members an edge in the market. While compliance is a challenging and time-consuming process, it is critical to ensure businesses stay compliant. PICPA Dubai has invited Mr. Dinesh Balasubramanian from Zoho to provide his insights on this topic.

For those interested in analyzing the stock market using technical analysis techniques, a special session is organized with PICPA Dubai’s Chairman and PISO Master, Mr. Lyndon Magsino, who will provide valuable insights into the fundamentals of the stock market. This session is designed for seasoned investors and beginners alike who are interested in identifying trends and making informed investment decisions.

Lastly, a session on how chatGPT can assist in the career development and daily work of finance professionals will be conducted. As a language model created by OpenAI, chatGPT can help finance professionals streamline their daily tasks and improve their professional development. PICPA Dubai has invited Mr. George Calin, a dynamic professional committed to creating a better future through innovation and collaboration, to discuss this interesting topic.

For the second leg of the event, get ready to don your finest attire and join PICPA Dubai in celebrating the success of the organization at the upcoming Gala Night, sponsored by Magnate International Business School, The Filipino Times, MBG Corporate Services, Institute of Management Accountants, MegaWorld, Zoho and Trade License Zone. The full event offers the chance to network with like-minded professionals and honor the organization’s accomplishments over the years.

But that’s not all – there’s more excitement in store for attendees at the General Assembly and Gala Night! His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, will officiate the oathtaking of the new set of officers for 2023-2024. The night will also feature the “Raffle for A Cause For CSR Scholars” and “Stars of the Night” awards, giving attendees the chance to win special prizes. Plus, all attendees have a shot at winning the grand prize of a 55″ Smart TV by the end of the Gala Night.

In summary, if you’re a finance professional eager to broaden your knowledge, sharpen your skills, and make valuable connections, register to be a member and attend PICPA Dubai’s Annual General Assembly and Gala Night. This event promises a wealth of learning opportunities and a night of celebration and anticipation. We can’t wait to see you there!

Membership registration: https://picpadubai.org/memberships/

Event registration: https://picpadubai.org/…/2023-7th-annual-general…/