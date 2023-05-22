UAE Nat’l Elections Committee prepares for 5th cycle of Federal National Council elections 2023

The United Arab Emirates National Elections Committee held a preparatory meeting to discuss the latest developments in the preparations for the upcoming fifth cycle of the Federal National Council (FNC) elections this year.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Chairman of the National Elections Committee, said: “The National Elections Committee aligns its activities with the directions and vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to optimise the use of capabilities and skills and maintain the country’s advancement and success in the upcoming fifth electoral cycle.”

“The Federal National Council is a key element in driving the development process, given its role in highlighting the issues that matter to the country and its citizens, and consolidating the concepts of citizenship and belonging by engaging citizens to participate in decision-making processes and efforts to shape the future,” Al Owais added.

During the meeting, the Committee went over plans related to all organizational, technical, technological, and logistical procedures. It also assessed work teams’ readiness to ensure the high efficiency in the electoral process, in accordance with the best standards.

Moreover, the meeting covered topics including the timetable for the FNC elections, draft executive instructions, advancements made by Emirati women in the Council, and responsibilities of the sub-committees, among others.

The upcoming electoral cycle is a continuation of the parliamentary work process wherein the UAE eyes to strengthen the FNC’s role as well as its legislative, oversight, and parliamentary diplomacy responsibilities.