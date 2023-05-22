Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robin Padilla files bill seeking death penalty for law enforcers, officials involved in illegal drugs

Courtesy of: Senate of the Philippines

Senator Robin Padilla is pushing for the revival of the death penalty in the country for law enforcement and elected officials involved in illegal drugs.

The neophyte senator filed Senate Bill No. 2217 to amend the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which will impose death penalty to members of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other uniformed or law enforcement agencies.

Padilla’s bill also said that elected officials who contribute, donate, or profit from drug trafficking shall likewise be executed.

“The present law has demonstrated its futility to deter offenses relating to drugs. Our law’s leniency has brought us to this sorry state of affairs where law enforcers are now unafraid to be involved in illegal drugs. The situation is dire which requires our government to respond with a staunch and decisive measure: the law must be changed,” the senator said.

Padilla said that the public’s trust to the government will come back should the death penalty be passed into law.

This is Padilla’s third bill seeking to restore the death penalty to specific crimes. Padilla previously sought the death penalty for those committing murder and officers of the Bureau of Customs and other law enforcement agencies violating the anti-agricultural smuggling law.

