Property experts from Ayala, VHermosa tackle rural developments in PH during PPIE 2023

Jeannie Rentoy Blas, Senior Sales Director and International Marketing of VHermosa Bright Corporation and Manny Arbues, Regional Head for Asia, Oceania, Europe, Middle East and Africa of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. have tackled rural property developments in the Philippines in the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Blas and Arbues have talked over the topic “Work in Manila, Live outside Manila: The post pandemic effect” which gave overseas Filipino workers information on leading areas outside the capital city that are conducive and accessible.

According to Blas, the pandemic paved way for a big shift in the preference of investors when it comes to properties.

“It’s a big shift…naghanap na sila ng green living, makikita mo talaga ngayon yung newsfeed mo punong-puno ng iba’t ibang klase ng halaman, doon din nabuo yung tinatawag nilang urban living and land banking,” Blas said during the panel discussion.

On the other hand, Arbues noted that people are now looking more on having an open space.

“When the pandemic hit us, diba lahat ng tao naka lockdown, you cannot go outside of your municipality…ang nangyari tuloy ang mga buyers lumabas na ng Metro Manila, nagkaroon na ng demand for properties na open space,” Arbues said.

“Yung living and working outside of Metro Manila is not as easy as that…hindi ka pwede magtrabaho kung mahina ang internet speed mo…what Ayala Land did is to make sure that the internet connectivity is malakas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the panel shared the real essence of amenities.

“Konti yung aming amenities kasi we want them to enjoy the nature, yung connection nila sa nature, kasi yun naman talaga yung unang selling factor naming,” Blas stated.

“Maraming amenities, however, konti yung nakaka realize na kung ang project mo sobrang daming amenities mataas din yung maintenance mo, yung homeowners fee mo mataas kasi ang dami mong imemaintain,” Arbues stressed.

Both experts have shared the top places near Manila that are convenient and are being developed such as Cavite, Laguna, and Pampanga.

The recently concluded PPIE 2023 was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.