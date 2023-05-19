Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New Update: WhatsApp introduces ‘Chat Lock’ feature

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently introduced a new feature for WhatsApp called “Chat Lock,” aiming to enhance user privacy. With Chat Lock, WhatsApp users will now be able to protect their conversations with an additional layer of security.

This new feature allows users to safeguard their most intimate conversations by setting a password and storing them in a dedicated folder. When a chat is locked, not only are the messages protected, but the sender’s name and messages remain hidden as well. In a blog post, the WhatsApp administration expressed their enthusiasm for introducing this feature, stating, “We are excited to bring to you a new feature we’re calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security.”

Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the practicality of the Chat Lock feature for users who may need to share their mobile devices with family members or find themselves in situations where someone else has access to their phone when receiving a message from a significant other. By tapping on the name of a one-to-one group, users can easily lock chats by selecting the lock option. To access locked chats, users can simply pull down their inbox and enter their phone password or use biometric authentication.

Moreover, Zuckerberg revealed plans for future upgrades to the Chat Lock feature, including enhanced security options such as locking companion devices and the ability to create a custom password specifically for WhatsApp chats. These updates aim to provide users with the utmost protection for their conversations and ensure their privacy.

The news of the Chat Lock feature was announced on WhatsApp’s official Twitter account through an animated video accompanied by the caption, “New privacy feature, just dropped. With Chat Lock, you can keep your most private and personal conversations under lock and key with a password.” The post gained significant attention, with over 190K views. Many users expressed excitement about the update, while others suggested additional features like the ability to schedule messages using timers.

With the introduction of Chat Lock, Meta aims to strengthen WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy and provide users with more control over their personal conversations. This feature offers a convenient and user-friendly way to protect sensitive information, ensuring that WhatsApp remains a secure platform for communication.

