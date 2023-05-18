Comelec okays online voting for overseas voters in 2025 elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has approved internet voting for overseas Filipino voters for the 2025 polls.

In a message to reporters on Wednesday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said: “We approved the policy direction and therefore we are now to prepare the roadmap for electronic voting for overseas Filipinos.”

Garcia noted that the Comelec is eyeing to increase the voter turnout which was only at a “dismal” 39 percent in the previous May 2022 elections.

“Why are not so many overseas Filipinos voting personally or by mail? Maybe they need another mode,” Garcia said.

In a separate statement, the Comelec said: “It can be assumed that the Congress has yielded to the expertise and knowledge of the Commission in understanding the peculiarities attendant to the overseas voting process.”

To recall, overseas voters can only vote through postal voting, personal voting, or voting by seafarer.