BI, CFO sign agreement on shared system on migration

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on the Shared Government Information System on Migration in a bid to enhance migration management and public service.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco and CFO Secretary Romulo Arugay served as the signatories during the ceremony in Manila on Wednesday.

The MOA aims to provide a simplified and more efficient means of processing, collecting, verifying, and sharing information or data needed by both the CFO and the BI.

Through system interoperability and real-time data sharing, services will be streamlined, ensuring efficient and effective public service.

Moreover, the agreement seeks to address and eliminate illegal recruitment, human trafficking, and irregular migration incidents in the Philippines while generating accurate data on migration.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Agreement reinforces our commitment to providing streamlined and efficient services to the public while safeguarding the rights and welfare of our fellow Filipinos,” Tansingco said during his speech in the event.

“By integrating our systems and sharing real-time data, we can effectively respond to the challenges posed by migration,” he added.

The system is expected to contribute to a more secure and efficient migration process.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

