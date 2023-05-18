Ayala Land empowers investors with promising future at PPIE 2023

In his sponsor presentation during the two-day event, Manny Arbues, the Regional Head of Ayala Land, shed light on the potential and value of investing in Ayala Land properties. As the Gold sponsor of the event, Ayala Land took center stage at the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), captivating attendees with their impressive portfolio and commitment to building a brighter future.

Arbues began by highlighting a study that revealed only 4 out of 10 individuals experience an improved quality of life upon returning home. With this in mind, he emphasized the importance of carefully choosing a trusted real estate developer when considering investment opportunities.

“Put your money where it can give you the best yield. Ayala Land is the largest and most experienced real estate developer in the Philippines. We’re part of the Ayala Group of companies,” Arbues urged attendees.

As the biggest conglomerate in Asia, Ayala Land showcased its well-diversified portfolio, which provides a strategic advantage in capitalizing on various opportunities. Arbues highlighted Ayala Land’s five residential brands, ranging from socialized housing with Bella Vita to upscale and luxury developments under Alveo and Ayala Land Premier, respectively.

The company’s solid track record of developing large-scale, integrated, mixed-use estates was also emphasized, with 49 estates across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including iconic projects like Makati and the Cebu Park District.

Arbues emphasized that Ayala Land’s vision extends beyond constructing buildings; it aims to create communities where people’s lives are enriched. He showcased the significant growth in property values over the years, exemplifying a compound annual growth rate of 16%. The appreciation of properties in Makati, from 90,000 pesos per square meter in 2003 to a staggering 400,000 pesos per square meter today, exemplified Ayala Land’s ability to deliver long-term value.

The same upward trend was evident in Bonifacio Global City, demonstrating Ayala Land’s commitment to sustainable growth even amidst economic challenges and crises, including the recent pandemic. Additionally, Arbues emphasized the average monthly rental per brand, which stood at an impressive 210,000 pesos per month.

Arbues proudly highlighted Ayala Land’s recognition by both local and international awarding bodies. The company ranked in the top 3 among ASEAN countries in the Global Top 50 for excellence in investor relations, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.

To conclude his presentation, Manny Arbues left attendees with a powerful statement: “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” With a legacy of delivering exceptional value and a commitment to enriching lives, Ayala Land continues to empower investors, offering a promising future for those who choose to invest in their properties.