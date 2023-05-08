Strictly Pink: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel introduces exciting Ladies Night offer at The Grandstand Sports Bar

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel is set to paint the town pink with its newest Ladies’ Night offer, aptly named “Strictly Pink.”

Embracing the spirit of femininity and celebrating the vibrant energy of women, the hotel invites all ladies to indulge in a night of fun, entertainment, and incredible discounts every Saturday at the renowned Grandstand Sports Bar.

Stepping into the Grandstand Sports Bar on Saturdays, ladies are encouraged to showcase their fashion-forward style by donning their favorite pink attire. To kickstart the evening, a delightful welcome platter awaits, courtesy of the hotel, setting the mood for an unforgettable experience.

The highlight of the Strictly Pink offer is the opportunity to relish mouthwatering dishes from the a la carte menu while enjoying exceptional savings. With every order, ladies can revel in a fantastic 30% discount on their total bill.

But that’s not all! In addition to this remarkable discount, women will receive dining credits based on their height, redeemable from the selected Pink Night menu. This exciting feature ensures that every guest can enjoy a personalized dining experience tailored to their preferences.

Located within the luxurious Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, The Grandstand Sports Bar offers an ambiance that combines sophistication with a vibrant atmosphere. Its contemporary setting and a wide array of delectable food and beverage options make it the perfect venue for ladies looking to unwind and have a memorable evening with friends.

In attendance during the launch of the Strictly Pink Ladies Night, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel were the stunning contestants of Mrs. Philippines UAE 2023, showcasing their grace and elegance.

Joining them were the members of Pinoy Mums UAE, a thriving community with over 13 thousand members, adding to the excitement and camaraderie of the event.

For more information about the Strictly Pink Ladies Night offer and to make reservations, please contact Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel at +971 4 377 1172. Stay updated on the latest promotions by following Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel on social media: @ParkRegisKrisKin on Instagram and @ParkRegisDubai on Facebook.

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel is conveniently situated on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, opposite the Burjuman Centre in Bur Dubai, Dubai, UAE.