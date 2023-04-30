Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW studying possibility to charter flight for 340 Filipinos in Egypt who flee from Sudan

In Khartoum, Sudan, a passerby strolls past a residence that suffered damage during recent clashes, as captured on April 25th by photographer Marwan Ali of the Associated Press.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople said that it is planning to charter a flight fron Egypt to Manila to bring home the 340 Filipinos who escaped from Sudan last week.

“We are now exploring the possibility of a chartered flight to bring the 340 Filipinos home…Kung makikipagbakbakan pa tayo sa tickets, that means tatagal pa sila sa Cairo,” Ople said on Friday.

Ople said that the OFWs are currently staying at the Egyptian border as the immigration officials process their entry visas to Egypt.

The process may take 48 to 72 hours according to Ople.

Meanwhile, Ople is also looking after the welfare of 49 students and one OFW in Aswan. They will also be transported to Cairo.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the alert level in Sudan last week to Alert Level 3 due to the political situation in the African country.

