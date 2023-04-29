Marcos expresses support for FIBA as PH hosts World Cup 2023 in August

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed support to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) as the Philippines is set to host the upcoming Basketball World Cup in August.

During the courtesy call of the members of the FIBA Central Board and delegates from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in Malacañang on Friday, Marcos said he remembered his father tossing the ball for the FIBA event in 1978, the first time it happened in the Philippines.

“I was there when my father first tossed the ball and I’m quite pleased to be able to — I didn’t realize that that was the first time that it happened here in the Philippines,” Maros said.

“And I’m happy that I will be there for the time that it will — the FIBA events will return — World Cup now, will return to the Philippines. So it would be an honor for me to reenact perhaps, reenact what my father did in 1978,” he added.

Moreover, the President extended his gratitude to FIBA and SBP Chairman Emeritus and FIBA member Manuel Pangilinan, noting that the country’s FIBA event will not suffice “without a great deal of hard work from all of you.”

Earlier this week, Marcos has also welcomed the Philippine team competing in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

This is the Philippines’ second hosting of the FIBA World Cup since 1978.