Mattel launches Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome

Mattel, Inc. has introduced an addition to its famous toy line, the Barbie doll with Down syndrome, in a bid to allow more children to see themselves in Barbie and to inspire them to tell more stories through play.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, said: “As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play.”

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” McKnight added.

Barbie has partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure the accuracy of the doll representation of a person with Down syndrome.

“It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome,” said Kandi Pickard, NDSS President and CEO.

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating,” Pickard noted.

The 2023 Fall Fashionistas dolls, including the Barbie doll with Down syndrome, are available in limited quantities online and in store.