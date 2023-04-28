Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mattel launches Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Mattel

Mattel, Inc. has introduced an addition to its famous toy line, the Barbie doll with Down syndrome, in a bid to allow more children to see themselves in Barbie and to inspire them to tell more stories through play.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, said: “As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play.”

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” McKnight added.

Barbie has partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure the accuracy of the doll representation of a person with Down syndrome.

“It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome,” said Kandi Pickard, NDSS President and CEO.

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating,” Pickard noted.

The 2023 Fall Fashionistas dolls, including the Barbie doll with Down syndrome, are available in limited quantities online and in store.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled design 33

Sharjah Police arrests 24-member gang with 120kg hashish, 3 million Captagon tablets

1 hour ago
driver male teenage

Residents from 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE, says MoI

2 hours ago
ezzedin tago

DFA: Bus rental for Sudan evacuation hits as high as $30,000 each

2 hours ago
dfa

DMW appeals for ‘bayanihan’ spirit as Egypt implements stricter border control

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button