Abu Dhabi imposes AED400 fine for driving below 120km/h minimum speed

Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Abu Dhabi Police

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will implement a AED400 fine starting May 1 for driving below the 120 kilometer per hour (km/h) minimum speed on Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Road.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Police said: “The maximum speed will be 140 km/h and the minimum speed will be 120 km/h on the first and second lanes from the left, and the offenders will be activated by drivers and road users for those who drive less than 120 km/h for the violation of “driving a vehicle at a speed less than the minimum road speed if found” worth 400 dirhams.”

“The third lane with a speed of 140 km/h and the last lane allowed by heavy vehicles will not include minimum speed violations,” it added.

As part of the “World Speed” system, the low-speed activation is aimed “to ensure the safety of drivers, to require slow vehicles to move on the right lanes and to always make way for vehicles with preference coming from behind or from the left.”

Further, the agency encouraged motorists to commit to safe driving for everyone’s safety.

 

