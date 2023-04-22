Latest NewsFeatureNewsTFT News

OFW pleads for food, water as Sudan fighting continues

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Romy Marquez together with other OFWs in Sudan

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Sudan can voluntarily evacuate if they feel unsafe amid the growing conflict in the African state. But as the fighting continues, an OFW said the government should look into the food and water situation because evacuation is impossible at the moment.

In an online interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), Romy Marquez, a resident of Sudan for over 40 years, said: “I wish they could do something about the food and water situation. There’s no way they can be evacuated at this time because the airport is heavily damaged and therefore closed. It is still being contested by the two factions. Food and water are the primary and urgent need.”

340010069 183825601252087 2564656385737575416 n
Romy Marquez, a resident of Sudan for over 40 years

Marquez, who is staying in Juba, the capital and largest city of South Sudan, told TFT that it currently peaceful in their area however, he is greatly concerned with the ongoing clash.

“Tahimik dito sa Juba because South Sudan is an independent, separate country from Sudan. Nevertheless, I’m so distraught with what’s going on there. I have lots of loved ones, friends, at mga kababayan dun,” he noted.

339720435 2282330071949101 1954694486254938037 n
Romy Marquez with his friends in Khartoum

Moreover, Marquez expressed hope that the Philippine government would connect with foreign agencies to extend assistance to affected OFWs.

“What the Philippine government could do is liaise with international organizations in Khartoum like the International Organization for Migration for provision of the urgent needs,” he stated.

339790950 2724471617688440 8149684728632714696 n
Romy Marquez with Sudanese children

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the contingency level for OFWs in Sudan to Alert 3, or voluntary repatriation.

The conflict began amid a seeming power struggle between the two main factions of Sudan’s military regime: the Rapid Support Forces led by Gen. Mohamed Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and his former boss, Sudanese army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

