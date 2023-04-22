Latest NewsNewsTFT News

El Niño advisory to be issued in May – PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said they will be issuing an El Niño advisory in May.

The state weather bureau said there is an increased likelihood of the phenomenon happening next month.

“We are expecting by next month, May, we will raise the El Niño ‘Watch’ status to ‘Alert’ status,” said PAGASA Climate Impact Assessment and Application Section Climatology and Agrometeorology Division chief Marcelino Villafuerte said in a forum.

An alert level status means there is a 70 percent chance of dryness which will happen for two months.

“When it’s already the onset of El Niño we call it ‘Advisory’,” he said.

“By July, August, and September, there is an 80 percent chance that El Niño will happen. Then by January, February, March, April, this is when we expect its full impact,” he said.

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the creation of a task force which will address the impact of El Niño.

